NYC electric air taxi could get you to JFK in 7 minutes: Details

The Brief A new electric air taxi could cut travel time between Manhattan and JFK to just minutes. The battery-powered eVTOL aircraft carries up to four passengers and may cost about the same as an Uber Black. The service still needs FAA approval before it can launch commercially.



A new form of transportation could soon change how travelers get to and from John F. Kennedy International Airport, offering a faster alternative to sitting in traffic.

What we know:

The aircraft, known as an eVTOL, short for electric vertical takeoff and landing, runs on batteries instead of gasoline or jet fuel and is designed to take off and land like a helicopter while flying like an airplane.

A Joby electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, US, on Monday, April 27, 2026. Joby Aviation Inc. is planning to fly electric air taxis between John F. Kennedy International Airport an Expand

The vehicle resembles a large drone and can carry up to four passengers.

It lifts vertically, transitions into forward flight and lands in tight spaces similar to a helicopter. Developers say it is quieter than traditional helicopters and could significantly reduce travel times.

"You’re turning a two-hour drive to the airport to about a seven-minute flight," said Rob Weisenthal, CEO of Blade, a New York-based aviation company.

A Joby electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft at the Westside Heliport in New York, US, on Monday, April 27, 2026. Joby Aviation Inc. is planning to fly electric air taxis between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Manhattan t Expand

The aircraft was developed by California-based Joby Aviation, which acquired Blade. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates JFK Airport, supported a recent demonstration flight.

What they're saying:

Proponents say the aircraft could be used not only for passenger travel but also for time-sensitive services, such as organ transport, cutting delivery times from hours to minutes.

Who can ride?

A Joby electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft takes off at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, US, on Monday, April 27, 2026. Joby Aviation Inc. is planning to fly electric air taxis between John F. Kennedy Inter Expand

Inside, the cabin is designed for commuters, with features such as shoulder seatbelts, panoramic windows and charging stations.

Weisenthal said the aircraft is more accessible and comfortable than a conventional helicopter, which often requires more cumbersome safety gear and equipment.

How much would a ride cost?

By the numbers:

The company estimates that a trip between Manhattan and JFK could cost around $200, comparable to an Uber Black ride.

The aircraft is expected to operate along routes currently served by Blade helicopters, including connections between Manhattan heliports and regional destinations such as Newark, Westchester County and the Hamptons.

The other side:

Safety remains a key concern as the technology develops.

According to Joby Aviation, the aircraft has six propellers and can still land safely even if two fail.

Each propeller is powered by dual electric motors, creating multiple layers of redundancy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 27: A Joby Aviation electric aircraft prepares to take off from JFK Airport, the first point-to-point electric vertical take off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft demonstration flight on April 27, 2026 in New York City. The quie Expand

Before the service can launch commercially, the aircraft must receive certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

A recent demonstration flight from JFK to the West 30th Street heliport in Manhattan took about 15 minutes.

Officials say approval could come soon, potentially bringing the electric air taxi closer to becoming a regular part of New York City travel.