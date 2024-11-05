article

As votes are counted and polls close across America, Google Trends data shows that many are wondering which states their preferred candidate needs to win to take the presidency.

A candidate must win 270 of the 538 total electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election.

Track real-time election results here.

Each state is designated a certain number of electoral college votes based on the Census. Each state has the same number of electors as it does members in its Congressional delegation: one for each member in the House of Representatives plus two Senators.

What is a swing state?

A swing state is defined as any state that could reasonably be won by either the Democratic or Republican candidate, which leads to both parties putting in additional resources than they would over states such as Texas and New York.

Some states, such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, have recently fallen under the swing states field during past presidential elections, while other states, such as Florida, have since moved away to become favored by a certain political party.

How many electoral votes does each swing state have?

Arizona: 11

Georgia: 16

Michigan: 15

Nevada: 6

North Carolina: 16

Pennsylvania: 19

Wisconsin: 10

MORE: Live 2024 election updates