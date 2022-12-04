E-bike rider killed in Manhattan hit-and-run, suspect arrested: NYPD

One man is dead and another is under arrest after an early-morning fatal hit-and-run crash in Manhattan.

The NYPD says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on West 24th Street in Chelsea.

Police say the victim was riding an e-bike when he was struck from behind by the driver of an Infiniti.

The cyclist collapsed to the ground and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the 24-year-old driver of the car ran from the scene on foot but was eventually tracked down and taken into custody.

So far, he has only been charged with leaving the scene of an accident.