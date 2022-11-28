Man shot in head in Manhattan

The NYPD is investigating the murder of a man found shot in the head in Manhattan.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on W. 17th St. in Chelsea. Officers responded to a 911 call at the Fulton Houses. They found the 44-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS took him to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue but it was too late to save his life.

The NYPD says on one is under arrest in connection with the murder.

The victim's identity was not immediately released. His last known address was a Manhattan homeless shelter.