Drone surveys destruction caused by massive explosion in Beirut

A massive explosion on Aug. 4, 2020, destroyed much of the area around the port in Beirut, Lebanon. The blast and fires killed more than a hundred people, wounded hundreds more, and left thousands without homes. An aerial drone captured this video of the damaged areas a day later. (Source video by Habib Darwish via Storyful)

The day after a massive explosion leveled a large section of Beirut, emergency workers and civilians dug in the rubble hoping to find survivors. 

An aerial drone flew over the destruction on August 5, capturing video footage of piles of debris, empty shells of buildings, and charred structures. 

The president of Lebanon said that 2,750 tons of poorly stored ammonium nitrate ignited inside a warehouse at the city's port and exploded into a massive mushroom cloud over the city. 

The blast and fires killed more than a hundred people, injured thousands more, and left many residents homeless. Dozens of people are still missing.

President Donald Trump repeated his claim that the massive explosion that rocked Beirut may have been an attack. But the Pentagon and the government of Lebanon say the tragedy was an apparent accident.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed a bomb might have gone off in the city. But later U.S. military officials and Lebanese authorities contradicted that statement.

Lebanon's cabinet ordered several port officials to be put under house arrest pending an investigation into how the ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years, FOX News reported.

Improperly stored ammonium nitrate at the port in Beirut ignited and exploded on Tuesday, destroying dozens of buildings and killing more than a hundred people. Search-and-rescue crews were digging for survivors. The government of Lebanon said it is investigating what happened.

