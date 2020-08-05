Drone surveys destruction caused by massive explosion in Beirut

The day after a massive explosion leveled a large section of Beirut, emergency workers and civilians dug in the rubble hoping to find survivors.

An aerial drone flew over the destruction on August 5, capturing video footage of piles of debris, empty shells of buildings, and charred structures.

The president of Lebanon said that 2,750 tons of poorly stored ammonium nitrate ignited inside a warehouse at the city's port and exploded into a massive mushroom cloud over the city.

The blast and fires killed more than a hundred people, injured thousands more, and left many residents homeless. Dozens of people are still missing.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed a bomb might have gone off in the city. But later U.S. military officials and Lebanese authorities contradicted that statement.

Lebanon's cabinet ordered several port officials to be put under house arrest pending an investigation into how the ammonium nitrate came to be stored at the port for years, FOX News reported.

With Storyful and Fox News