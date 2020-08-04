Video shows massive explosion and mushroom cloud over Beirut

A massive explosion rocked the capital of Lebanon on Tuesday, killing dozens of people, igniting several fires, and causing widespread destruction.

The blast took out much of Beirut's port, sending a huge mushroom cloud into the sky visible from miles away. The explosion took place after a major fire broke out near the post, state-run TV reported. Officials said at least 70 people were killed.

Several videos shared on social media showed a smoky fire, a brutally loud explosion, a dark cloud, and the aftermath. Twitter user @GMikdashi posted a disturbing video taken from the window showing smoke rising in the distance and then suddenly a massive and loud explosion. The video shows the mushroom cloud rapidly expanding and rising above the city.

Abbas Ibrahim, chief of Lebanese General Security, said the explosion might have been caused by highly explosive material that was confiscated from a ship some time ago and stored at the port, Fox News reported.

