Driving with snow and ice on your car could be illegal: See what happens in NJ, NY and CT

The Brief Snow and ice can fly off moving cars, creating "ice missiles" that can damage vehicles and seriously hurt people. Pennsylvania and Delaware have laws requiring drivers to clear accumulated snow and ice, with fines that can rise sharply if someone is hurt. In Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., rules vary — but drivers can still be cited if snow or ice obstructs their view or creates a roadway hazard.



Snow and ice left on a vehicle isn’t just a visibility problem – it can break loose while you’re driving and turn into a dangerous projectile for the surrounding cars.

Why clearing your car matters — even where it’s not illegal

Snow and ice left on a vehicle can harden into heavy sheets that break loose while driving, especially at highway speeds. Safety experts warn that when that ice flies off a moving car, it can strike other vehicles with enough force to shatter windshields or cause drivers to lose control.

In some cases, falling snow or ice has led to serious injuries and deaths, which is why several states have created specific penalties when dislodged ice causes harm.

Even in states without an explicit "clear your roof" law, traffic safety officials say clearing the entire vehicle before driving is critical to protecting other motorists.

Pennsylvania’s current "snow and ice" removal requirement — often referred to as Christine’s Law — was named after Christine Lambert, who was killed when a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing vehicle and crashed through her windshield on Christmas Day 2005. Advocates, led by state Sen. Lisa Boscola, pushed for the law decades after the tragedy to make the requirement proactive rather than only punishable after snow or ice caused serious injury or death.

The legislature unanimously passed the bill, and it became law in 2022 to require drivers to remove accumulated snow and ice from vehicles within 24 hours of a snowstorm to prevent similar tragedies.

Where it’s illegal

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania law says drivers must make "reasonable efforts" to remove accumulated snow and ice — including from the hood, trunk and roof — within 24 hours after snowfall stops. Police can stop a vehicle if the accumulation may pose a threat, and the base fine is $50.

If snow or ice falls from a moving vehicle and causes death or serious bodily injury, the fine can range from $200 to $1,500.

Pennsylvania also specifically prohibits driving with ice or snow that materially obstructs the driver’s clear view through the windshield or windows.

Delaware

A Delaware bill text outlines a requirement to remove accumulated ice and snow from a vehicle’s exterior surfaces before operating it, with a civil penalty range of $25 to $75, and higher penalties if ice or snow dislodges and causes damage or injury.

Connecticut

Connecticut’s public act language requires drivers to remove accumulated snow and ice (including hood, trunk and roof) so it does not pose a threat while the vehicle is being operated, and it sets penalties for violations.

New Jersey

New Jersey has a snow/ice-focused statute requiring drivers to make "all reasonable efforts" to remove accumulated snow/ice from exposed surfaces, including hood, trunk, windshield, windows and roof, before operating on a street or highway.

BOSTON - FEBRUARY 18: A Boston Police officer pulled over a car on Blue Hill Avenue with too much snow on its roof, but began clearing it when he saw the driver was elderly person. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Where the rules are less direct, but drivers can still get cited

New York

New York does not have a single statewide law that explicitly requires drivers to remove snow and ice from the roof or other parts of a vehicle before driving. However, state law prohibits operating a motor vehicle with an obstructed view, and drivers can still be cited if snow or ice on their vehicle creates a hazardous condition or contributes to a crash, according to traffic-law experts.

Even in the absence of a specific snow-on-vehicle statute, safety officials say clearing snow and ice completely from your car before driving is critical to protect yourself and others on the road.

Maryland

Maryland law includes restrictions on driving with obstructions that interfere with a driver’s clear view through the windshield. Maryland also has a broader rule against operating a vehicle in an unsafe condition that endangers people.

Separately, Maryland lawmakers have introduced legislation that would create a more explicit "clear the snow/ice" requirement, but that proposal is still moving through the process.

Virginia

Virginia does not appear to have a statewide "clear your roof" law in the section you provided. Instead, the state code allows local governments to regulate vehicle operations during snow/ice events (including snow routes, restrictions and fines).

Some Virginia-focused legal guidance also notes there isn’t a broad statewide requirement specifically mandating full snow removal, while emphasizing drivers can still face consequences if debris causes damage or injury.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. does not have a specific law that explicitly requires drivers to remove snow or ice from the roof of a vehicle before driving. However, traffic laws in the District prohibit operating a vehicle in an unsafe condition or with any obstruction that interferes with a driver’s clear view. Safety experts warn that snow or ice left on a vehicle can break loose while driving and create a hazard for other motorists, and drivers could still be cited if snow or ice falling from their vehicle contributes to a crash or dangerous roadway conditions, according to AAA and traffic safety guidance.

A car drives down the street with snow piled on the roof in downtown Brampton, Ontario, on February 20, 2025. (Photo by Mike Campbell/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

What you can do:

Before driving your car after snowfall:

Clear your roof first, then hood/trunk, then windows, mirrors, lights and your license plate area.

Give yourself extra time after a storm so you’re not rushing (and leaving snow that can slide off on a highway).

If you can’t safely reach the roof, use a longer snow broom or reposition the vehicle somewhere safer to finish clearing it before driving.

What's next:

Winter storms are when snow and ice are most likely to break loose from moving vehicles, especially as temperatures fluctuate and ice hardens overnight.

Safety officials warn that even a short drive can turn dangerous if accumulated snow or ice comes off a car at speed and strikes another vehicle. Because drivers often travel between states with different laws, experts say the safest approach is simple: clear the entire vehicle every time, regardless of where you’re driving.