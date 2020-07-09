Dozens of Catholic schools across NYC to close

Over 20 Catholic schools across New York City will close for good due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

The Archdiocese of New York announced that 20 Catholic schools will not be reopening, while the Diocese of Brooklyn announced that six schools in Brooklyn and Queens will be permanently closing.

“Children are always the most innocent victims of any crisis, and this COVID-19 pandemic is no exception,” said Timothy Cardinal Dolan Archbishop of New York. “Too many have lost parents and grandparents to this insidious virus, and now thousands will not see their beloved school again.”

“This is an incredibly sad day for our Catholic community to have to close these schools, but the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic is insurmountable,” said superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Brooklyn, Thomas Chadzutko. “The difficult decisions come after the intense analysis of the financial picture of each academy.”

According to Archdiocese officials, mass unemployment and continuing health concerns have resulted in families being unable to pay tuition for the schools, along with a significantly low rate of re-registration for the fall. Also, months of canceled public masses and fundraising for scholarships have seen a loss of parish contributions that traditionally help support the schools.

The schools being closed in the Archdiocese of New York are:

Corpus Christi School, Manhattan

Divine Mercy School, New Windsor

Holy Family School, New Rochelle

Nativity of Our Blessed Lady School, Bronx

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-St. Benedicta School, Staten Island

Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Pelham Manor

Our Lady of Pompeii School, Manhattan

Our Lady of the Assumption School, Bronx

Sacred Heart School, Suffern

St. Ann School, Yonkers

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Shrub Oak

St. John’s School, Kingsbridge, Bronx

St. Joseph-St. Thomas School, Staten Island

St. Luke School, Bronx

St. Patrick School, Bedford

St. Paul School, Yonkers

St. Peter School, Poughkeepsie

Sts. Peter & Paul School, Staten Island

Sts. Philip & James School, Bronx

St. Thomas Aquinas School, Bronx

St. John School in Goshen will merge with:

Sacred Heart School, Monroe

St. Stephen-St. Edward School, Warwick

The following schools are closing in the Diocese of Brooklyn:

Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, Whitestone

St. Mel’s Catholic Academy, Whitestone

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy, Howard Beach

Our Lady’s Catholic Academy, South Ozone Park

Queen of the Rosary Catholic Academy, East Williamsburg

St. Gregory the Great Catholic Academy, Flatbush