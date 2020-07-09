Dozens of Catholic schools across NYC to close
NEW YORK - Over 20 Catholic schools across New York City will close for good due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday.
The Archdiocese of New York announced that 20 Catholic schools will not be reopening, while the Diocese of Brooklyn announced that six schools in Brooklyn and Queens will be permanently closing.
“Children are always the most innocent victims of any crisis, and this COVID-19 pandemic is no exception,” said Timothy Cardinal Dolan Archbishop of New York. “Too many have lost parents and grandparents to this insidious virus, and now thousands will not see their beloved school again.”
“This is an incredibly sad day for our Catholic community to have to close these schools, but the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic is insurmountable,” said superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Brooklyn, Thomas Chadzutko. “The difficult decisions come after the intense analysis of the financial picture of each academy.”
According to Archdiocese officials, mass unemployment and continuing health concerns have resulted in families being unable to pay tuition for the schools, along with a significantly low rate of re-registration for the fall. Also, months of canceled public masses and fundraising for scholarships have seen a loss of parish contributions that traditionally help support the schools.
The schools being closed in the Archdiocese of New York are:
- Corpus Christi School, Manhattan
- Divine Mercy School, New Windsor
- Holy Family School, New Rochelle
- Nativity of Our Blessed Lady School, Bronx
- Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-St. Benedicta School, Staten Island
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Pelham Manor
- Our Lady of Pompeii School, Manhattan
- Our Lady of the Assumption School, Bronx
- Sacred Heart School, Suffern
- St. Ann School, Yonkers
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Shrub Oak
- St. John’s School, Kingsbridge, Bronx
- St. Joseph-St. Thomas School, Staten Island
- St. Luke School, Bronx
- St. Patrick School, Bedford
- St. Paul School, Yonkers
- St. Peter School, Poughkeepsie
- Sts. Peter & Paul School, Staten Island
- Sts. Philip & James School, Bronx
- St. Thomas Aquinas School, Bronx
- St. John School in Goshen will merge with:
- Sacred Heart School, Monroe
- St. Stephen-St. Edward School, Warwick
The following schools are closing in the Diocese of Brooklyn:
- Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, Whitestone
- St. Mel’s Catholic Academy, Whitestone
- Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy, Howard Beach
- Our Lady’s Catholic Academy, South Ozone Park
- Queen of the Rosary Catholic Academy, East Williamsburg
- St. Gregory the Great Catholic Academy, Flatbush