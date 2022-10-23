Dogs strut their stuff at Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

Image 1 of 6 ▼ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Penny a pappou dog, Sadie a peekapoo dog, and Sandy a habaneese dog pose in the Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on October 22, 2022 in New York City. The parade returned to Tompkins Square Park after being relocated last year. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

There was a fur-ightening on Saturday as dozens of dogs of all shapes and sizes strutted their stuff as part of the 32nd Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

This year marked the first time the parade was held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began, following two years of parades held on Zoom.

The costumed canines competed in multiple categories, including "Best NYC Themed Costume," "Best Food Costume" and "Best Costume on Wheels."

Voting for the winner of Best in Show will begin online on October 23, and the winner will be announced on October 31.