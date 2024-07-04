Dog named 'Roxi' found with note on side of Long Island highway

A dog named ‘Roxi’ is looking for a home after being left on the side of a Long Island highway on Monday.

Officials say the white female English mastiff was found tied to a pole on the Southern State Parkway with a note and a bowl of food.

The note said that "She is four years old. She has been fed and given a flea bath, she may still have issues with them. See that she gets good care."

Roxi was taken to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter for evaluation.

There, the workers said she was doing well and that they hope to find her a new home soon.

The original owner has not been identified.

Abandoning a pet can be considered a misdemeanor or even a felony of animal cruelty.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with more information to call (631) 756-3300.