Doctor on frontline of NYC COVID-19 battle finally granted green card

A physician at Columbia University Medical Center who had been denied a green card as she battled on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak says her case has now been approved.

"I am beyond ecstatic to share the amazing news," wrote Dr. Julia Iafrate on her Instagram page Thursday. "After USCIS graciously reopened my case last week, my green card was approved today! I’m so incredibly happy that I can go back to work taking care of the people of #nyc. "

Dr. Iafrate, who hails from Canada, spoke with FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York,' earlier this week about her "shock" discovering that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services had originally denied her application.

She thanked Good Day NY co-anchor Rosanna Scotto and others for highlighting her story.

"Thank you everyone for seeing my worth and supporting my dreams. I’m so happy to finally say I’m home," said Dr. Iafrate.

During her time treating coronavirus patients, Dr. Iafrate has helped build inpatient rehabilitation units, essential to enable patients to eventually return home safely.

"The second phase of COVID is going to be helping people get back to some semblance of normal. There are people intubated for 30 days. We need to work together to improve the rehabilitation of these people," said Dr. Iafrate.