Doctor treating coronavirus patients denied green card

A doctor originally from Canada who works at Columbia University Medical Center and has voluntarily treated COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit there has been denied a green card by the U.S. government.

When a letter from the immigration office arrived recently, she opened it and was shocked to discover that her application had been denied.

"I started crying because I am frustrated and I am exhausted, but at the same time I feel like I am contributing," said Dr. Iafrate. "My green card application has nothing to do with the pandemic. I applied well before this pandemic occurred."

>SPECIAL COVERAGE - 24 Hours: The fight for New York

The physician has been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic trying to save lives. It has been a herculean task.

"To be denied at this time after I volunteered to move to the frontlines. I was working for the citizens of this city and this country that was really, really hard for me to deal with," said. Dr. Iafrate.

"To be denied at this time after I volunteered to move to the frontlines. I was working for the citizens of this city and this country. That was really, really hard for me to deal with." — Dr. Julia Iafrate

Advertisement

Many of her colleagues have gotten sick taking care of patients with coronavirus.

"I don't think any video that you ever see can do it justice. It's a very much an all hands on deck type of situation. I am so proud of my hospital system. I am so proud of the medical workers who work here in New York City because we were hit so hard. It is very emotional. A lot of us go home and cry every day," said Dr. Iafrate.

The physician has petitioned the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The USCIS says it does not comment on individual cases, but issued the following statement in part:

"USCIS evaluates each petition, application and request on a case-by-case basis to determine if they meet all standards required under applicable laws, regulations and policies."

The possibility remains that the review will not be successful.

"That's a lot of time, a lot of money, a lot of unnecessary paperwork," said. Dr. Iafrate.

But her biggest concern is her patients. During her time treating coronavirus patients, Dr. Iafrate has helped build up inpatient rehabilitation units, essential to enable patients to eventually return home safely.

"The second phase of COVID is going to be helping people get back to some semblance of normal. There are people intubated for 30 days. We need to work together to improve the rehabilitation of these people," said Dr. Iafrate.