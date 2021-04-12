DMX's family responds to rumors, warns of scams

The family of late-rapper DMX has issued a rebuke of rumors that have been circulating since his death.

The family issued a statement Monday evening saying that no one has bought the rapper's master recordings. They also say they are not selling any merchandise or raising money for his funeral.

"If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements," the family stated.

DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died last Friday after having a heart attack a week earlier.

The Westchester native made his rap debut in 1998. He released seven albums, garnered three Grammy nominations, and had acted in several movies.

Over the years, he coped with substance abuse and tried rehabilitation a few times. He canceled shows in 2019 to go into rehab.

DMX, who was 50 years old, was the first artist to have his first four albums enter the charts at number one.