Diddy's lawyer quits, says ‘under no circumstances can I continue’

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ defense lawyer says he can no longer serve as counsel to the disgraced music mogul, according to reports from the New York Post Friday.

Apparently, Anthony Ricco filed a motion in court to withdraw himself from the case without much of an explanation.

"Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs," Ricco wrote in the Manhattan federal court filing.

Ricco was one of six defense attorneys for Diddy.

He added: "It is respectfully but regrettably requested that the court grant the relief requested."

Ricco won't officially be removed from the case until a judge approves the decision, based on a valid reason to grant such a request.

The latest with Diddy:

Last week, an Alabama woman who accused rappers Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping her when she was 13 has withdrawn her civil lawsuit against both men, according to court filings.

Where is Diddy?

Diddy is currently behind bars inside at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The music mogul's mental state is currently unknown, but it is likely that being placed on watch requires him to follow a highly regimented daily routine, with strict instructions on when to wake up, eat, sleep, and shower.

In a blistering 3-count indictment, Diddy is accused of running an enterprise to fulfill his sexual desires.

From around 2008 and for years, he allegedly assaulted women by striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects, and kicking them.

The indictment claims he operated under "The Combs Enterprise," which includes Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises, and Combs Global, involving individuals and activities affecting interstate and foreign commerce.

It also details Diddy's "Freak Off parties," where he and his associates allegedly lured female victims and then coerced them into sex acts with commercial sex workers.

Diddy faces racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

How old is Diddy?

Diddy, 55, also faces potential litigation in over 100 civil suits and one criminal lawsuit.

He's pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including sex trafficking and racketeering.