Woman who accused Jay-Z and Diddy of raping her when she was 13 withdraws lawsuit

By
Published  February 14, 2025 8:10pm EST
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY

An Alabama woman who accused rappers Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping her when she was 13 has withdrawn her civil lawsuit against both men, according to court filings on Friday.

What we know:

The woman, who remains unidentified, initially filed a lawsuit against Combs in Manhattan federal court. In December, she amended the lawsuit to include Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, alleging that both men attacked her in 2000 after Combs’ limo driver offered her a ride to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

RELATED: Jay-Z's lawyer says accuser's rape claim is 'provably, demonstrably false'

Jay-Z, who strongly denied the claims, celebrated the lawsuit's withdrawal, calling it "a victory." He described the allegations as "frivolous, fictitious, and appalling."

What they're saying:

"The frivolous, fictious and appalling allegations have been dismissed," Jay-Z said in a statement posted on social media. "This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere."

The backstory:

Combs, currently jailed in New York, is awaiting a criminal trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He also faces multiple sexual assault lawsuits, many of which were filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents over 150 individuals alleging sexual abuse and exploitation by Combs.

The Source: This article was written using information from The Asssociated Press. 


 

