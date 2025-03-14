Diddy court hearing in New York today: Latest on charges, possible evidence

The Brief With less than two months until trial, Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers are set to return to court on Friday for a pretrial hearing in his federal criminal case. Combs has pleaded not guilty to three charges: sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. It is uncertain whether Diddy himself will be present in court.



With less than two months until trial, Sean "Diddy" Combs' is set to return to court on Friday for a pretrial hearing in his federal criminal case.

Recently, prosecutors added new allegations to the racketeering conspiracy charge, claiming that he forced an employee to engage in sexual acts and threatened others to help carry out his schemes.

What we know:

Combs has pleaded not guilty to three charges: sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy.

What we don't know:

It is uncertain whether Diddy himself will be present in court.

Friday’s hearing could address potential trial evidence though it is unclear.

This week, in their latest attempt to strengthen their case, Diddy’s legal team argued that a 2016 surveillance video, published by CNN, had been altered and that the original footage had been destroyed.

RELATED: Diddy investigation: Timeline of events

Where is Diddy?

Diddy is currently behind bars inside at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The music mogul's mental state is currently unknown, but it is likely that being placed on watch requires him to follow a highly regimented daily routine, with strict instructions on when to wake up, eat, sleep, and shower.

RELATED: Diddy set to go on trial in 2025: What this means

Timeline:

The latest with Diddy

FILE-(L-R) Odell Beckham Jr., Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, and Druski attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

This week, former New York Giants receiver and Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski responded to rape allegations after the two were named in an amended "gang rape" lawsuit against Sean Combs.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski are denying the allegations. Druski wrote on X, formerly Twitter, saying it’s a "fabrication."

QUEENS, NY - APRIL 25: Attorney Anthony Ricco (C) leaves after the not guilty verdict was read by Judge Arthur Cooperman in the Sean Bell shooting trial at the State Supreme Court April 25, 2008 in the Queens borough of New York City. Bell died durin Expand

Last month, one of Diddy's defense lawyers, Anthony Ricco said he could no longer serve as counsel to him. He filed a motion in court to withdraw himself from the case without much of an explanation.

"Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs," Ricco wrote in the Manhattan federal court filing.

Ricco was one of six defense attorneys for Diddy.

FILE - Rap moguls Sean "Diddy" Combs, left, and Jay-Z attend the NBA All-Star basketball game, Feb. 15, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Also, an Alabama woman who accused rappers Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping her when she was 13 has withdrawn her civil lawsuit against both men, according to court filings.

When is Diddy's trial?

Diddy's trial is expected to start on May 5. CNN reports that prosecutors want jury selection begin on April 21.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In a blistering 3-count indictment, Diddy is accused of running an enterprise to fulfill his sexual desires.

From around 2008 and for years, he allegedly assaulted women by striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects, and kicking them.

The indictment claims he operated under "The Combs Enterprise," which includes Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises, and Combs Global, involving individuals and activities affecting interstate and foreign commerce.

It also details Diddy's "Freak Off parties," where he and his associates allegedly lured female victims and then coerced them into sex acts with commercial sex workers.

Diddy faces racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

How old is Diddy?

Diddy, 55, also faces potential litigation in over 100 civil suits and one criminal lawsuit.

He's pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Full Diddy indictment