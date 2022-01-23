Delaware cops lift SUV, rescue elderly woman pinned underneath

A group of police officers in Delaware had to lift an SUV to free a 70-year-old woman who was trapped underneath.

New Castle County Police said the rescue happened on Jan. 19.

Officers said they found the woman with her left arm stuck under the 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe. The woman’s leg was also stuck in between the wheel and the car’s body.

She was later taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said.

Body-worn camera shows the moment officers collectively lift the vehicle, allowing the woman to free her trapped leg.

