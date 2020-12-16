Expand / Collapse search
De Blasio: Snowstorm will not affect delivery of COVID-19 vaccine

Published 
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Will winter storm affect vaccine delivery?

Mayor Bill de Blasio and shipping companies say the winter storm hitting the area will not affect the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine.

NEW YORK - Mayor Bill de Blasio says he is confident that the nor'easter expected to slam the region Wednesday night will not slow down critical shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

Shipping giants FedEx and UPS have been working side-by-side to deliver the bulk of Pfizer's initial rollout.

UPS did not indicate whether or not they expect any delays, but in a statement to FOX 5 NY, a spokesperson says the company tracks vaccine deliveries and temperatures every step of the way and "can step in with contingency plans should it appear that a package may be delayed."

FedEx also says they have contingency plans, adding "We have a team of 15 meteorologists monitoring conditions 24/7."

However, another aspect of the pandemic response will take a small hit, as COVID testing sites across the city shut down ahead of the storm. They will reopen at 11 a.m. on Thursday.