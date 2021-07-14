De Blasio and mayoral candidate Adams want congestion pricing implemented now

Step on it! Mayor Bill de Blasio says he wants congestion pricing to be implemented "as fast as humanly possible."

The system would levy a toll on drivers entering Manhattan south of 60th Street at peak hours. It is intended to dissuade people from driving and instead use mass transit.

The long-delayed plan gained more momentum last week when de Blasio’s probable successor, Eric Adams, tweeted that congestion pricing is needed "as soon as possible" to protect subway stations from street flooding. Adams cited the inundation that the subways experienced Thursday, which forced riders to wade through waist-deep water.

The MTA doesn’t share the urgency that the mayor and Adams do.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

At a meeting last month, Robert Foran, the chief financial officer, said: "We’re not in a position now to really be needing, absolutely, at this point in time, the congestion pricing proceeds for the capital program."

Congestion pricing would generate an estimated $15 billion over four years.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters