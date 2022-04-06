Dan Fogler's family connection to filming site of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The wizarding world is making some magic with the latest installment of ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.’ The third film in the Harry Potter prequel series stars Eddie Remayne (Newt Scamander), Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Mads Mikkelsen (Gellert Grindelwald), and Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski).

Fogler’s character, a Muggle (a non- wizard), is a New York City baker who gets his own wand to work up a little magic. On Wednesday, Fogler talked about the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ themed food truck that is serving up pastries just like ‘Kowalski Quality Baked Goods’ in the movies.

"I know I got to use a wand this time," said Fogler. "That scene is delightful because I am confronting Grindelwald. I'm taking out my wand. I don't know how to hold it. And there's a lot of comedy there. And then Queenie (Alison Sudol) is in that scene and there's the angst there between the two of us."

"It's got everything, and everyone looks lovely in tuxedos and the gowns, and I'm trying to like control this magic from this, you know, wonderful wand-weapon that they handed me gave me no training whatsoever. So you can imagine what kind of chaos ensues for the rest of the movie," said Fogler.

And while Jacob Kowalski is a baker from New York City in the film, Fogler ironically has a hometown connection.

"You know, what's really special is that my great-grandfather was a baker on the Lower East Side, basically in the same spot where we shoot the movie on Rivington and Stanton. It's like basically the Lower East Side. Fogler’s Pumpernickel was a big thing 100 hundred years ago. So I get to step into the past, and it's such a huge gift for me to, like, be in touch with my ancestors like that."

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ is in theaters only on April 15.

