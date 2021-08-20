Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County
5
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Northern Nassau County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County

Masked gunman fires into Harry Potter store in Manhattan

By
Published 
Updated 17 mins ago
Flatiron District
FOX 5 NY
Harry Potter Store New York is located at 935 Broadway. article

Harry Potter Store New York is located at 935 Broadway. (FOX 5 NY)

NEW YORK - The NYPD was investigating a shooting at the Harry Potter store in the Flatiron District.

A masked gunman approached the store at about 2:55 a.m. Friday and fired into the glass door, according to cops.

A security guard told police he heard a commotion at the rear of the flagship location on Broadway when the gunman, pressed up to the window said: "what's up now?" before firing multiple shots.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The security guard took cover as the glass shattered. 

Two witnesses in a nearby building on Fifth Ave.  told police they saw the suspect get out of a black Mercedes Benz, wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun. 

RELATED: Harry Potter New York store to open in Flatiron District

The suspect took off in the vehicle. No description was given of the gunman. No injuries were reported.

The Harry Potter store at 935 Broadway opened in June. The three-story, 20,000 square ft. establishment is packed with all-things-Potter and Fantastic Beats from exclusive New York products, to personalized wands, candies, and a Butterbeer hall. 

Go inside the Harry Potter store

The Harry Potter store in New York City opens June 3 in the Flatiron District.