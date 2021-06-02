Harry Potter New York store to open in Flatiron District

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is coming to New York City at the Harry Potter New York store in The Flatiron.

The three-story, 20,000 square ft. establishment is packed with all-things-Potter and Fantastic Beats from exclusive New York products, to personalized wands, candies and a Butterbeer hall.

While you’re there you can pose for a pic with the Griffin that guards Dumbledore’s office or the Ministry of Magic phone booth!

Coming later this summer, there will be immersive, multiplayer virtual reality experiences, where muggles can fly on brooms with the excitement of a magical wand battle against Death Eaters, over the skies of London and Hogwarts Castle.

Harry Potter New York will be open starting June 3 from 10 am – 9 pm, Monday-Saturday and 11 am-7 pm on Sundays.