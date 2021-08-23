Expand / Collapse search
Cuomo's Last Day: Scandal-plagued governor to officially resign; Hochul sworn in midnight

By Wire and Staff Report
Published 
Andrew Cuomo
FOX 5 NY

Cuomo's last day

Andrew Cuomo officially steps down as governor of New York at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be sworn in first thing Tuesday morning.

NEW YORK - Andrew Cuomo neared the end of his decade as New York's governor Monday, as he prepared to relinquish his tight grip on government to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul in a midnight power transfer that will break another glass ceiling for women in state politics.

Cuomo, a Democrat, was set to end his term at 11:59 p.m., just under two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face a likely impeachment battle over sexual harassment allegations.

Hochul was scheduled be sworn in as New York’s first female governor just after midnight in a brief, private ceremony overseen by the state's chief judge, Janet DiFiore.

The switch in leadership was happening in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri, which narrowly missed Long Island on Sunday but was dumping potentially dangerous amounts of rain over parts of the Catskill Mountains and Hudson River Valley, even after it was downgraded to a tropical depression.

Cuomo's lawyers still attacking AG's report, women's credibility

Andrew Cuomo's days in Albany might be numbered, but his lawyers remain defiant, continuing to question the credibility of his accusers.

The storm drew Cuomo back out into public view over the weekend, albeit briefly. He gave two televised briefings — warning New Yorkers to take the storm seriously with the same mix of scolding and reassurance that once made his daily COVID-19 briefings popular.

Perhaps if the storm had been catastrophic Cuomo might have been tempted to put off his resignation. But as the potential for danger diminished, he said there would be no change in his plans. "My final day is tomorrow," he said Sunday.

New York storm update

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and MTA CEO Janno Lieber provided an update on the preparations for Tropical Storm Henri.

Hochul, also a Democrat, will inherit immense challenges as she takes over an administration facing criticism for inaction in Cuomo’s distracted final months in office.

COVID-19 has refused to abate. Schools are set to reopen in the coming weeks, with big decisions to be made about whether to require masks for students or vaccination for teachers. The state's economic recovery from the pandemic is still incomplete.

Calls to release Cuomo impeachment findings

Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt is one of several Republican lawmakers calling on the judiciary committee to release the findings of the Cuomo investigation. He believes the decision to stop impeachment proceedings is outrageous.

Cuomo’s resignation comes after an independent investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James concluded there was credible evidence he'd sexually harassed at least 11 women, including an aide who said he groped her breast and has since filed a complaint with the Albany County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators also said Cuomo’s senior staff retaliated against at least one of those women and worked to undermine the credibility of others.

RELATED: U-Haul vans seen at mansion as Cuomo prepares to leave office

Cuomo insists he didn’t touch anyone inappropriately and called the allegations "unfair" and "untruthful," but said he wouldn’t force the state to endure an impeachment trial he couldn’t win.

Separately, Cuomo was facing a legislative investigation into whether he misled the public about COVD-19 deaths in nursing homes to protect his reputation as a pandemic leader and improperly got help from state employees in writing a pandemic book that may net him $5 million.

Cuomo accuser criticizes decision not to pursue impeachment

In a tweet Sunday, Charlotte Bennett wrote that Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s decision to end the probe sends a message that "corruption, sexual harassment/assault and retaliation are acceptable."

Cuomo has offered few hints about his plans or where he'll live after leaving the Executive Mansion. He told New York magazine in a recent interview that he’s "not disappearing."

In his resignation speech Aug. 10, he spoke with pride about his record of legalizing same-sex marriage, expanding paid family leave and boosting the statewide minimum wage to $15.

On Friday, moving vans were at the governor's mansion in Albany where workers were seen carrying out boxes and artwork. In addition to U-Haul vans on the mansion's grounds, photographers snapped pictures of state workers loading items into an SUV with Office of General Services plates.

Hochul will need to quickly build her own team of advisers who can help steer the administration for at least the next 16 months.

RELATED: Kathy Hochul, New York's new governor, taking office Aug. 24

She plans to keep on Cuomo-era employees for 45 days to allow her time to interview new hires, but said she will not keep anyone found to have behaved unethically. At least 35 employees in the governor’s office have left since February, according to staff rosters.

Hochul, who said she didn’t work closely with Cuomo and wasn’t aware of the harassment allegations before they became public, has vowed no one will ever call her workplace "toxic."

"I have a different approach to governing," Hochul said Wednesday in Queens, adding, "I get the job done because I don’t have time for distractions, particularly coming into this position."

Hochul has already said she plans to run for a full four-year term next year.

Hochul tours school

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul spent another day in New York City.

She’ll do so as the state Democratic Party grapples with an internal struggle between moderate and liberal New Yorkers.

Hochul, who once represented a conservative Western New York district in Congress for a year and has a reputation as a moderate, is expected to pick a left-leaning state lawmaker from New York City as her lieutenant governor.

State Democratic Party Chair Jay Jacobs praised Hochul as "formidable."

"She’s very experienced and I think she’ll be a refreshing and exciting new governor," he said.

With the Associated Press