Cuomo: Vaccine sites shouldn't make appointments without enough doses

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said New York will run out of vaccine supply for residents waiting for their first dose within days. And given recent cancelations of appointments, the governor urged providers to not schedule people unless they have enough vaccine to cover those shots.

"What's clear now is we'll be going from week to week and you will see a constant pattern of basically running out, waiting for this week's allocation, and starting up again," Cuomo said.

The governor said he wanted the state to buy the vaccine directly from pharmaceutical companies but that isn't allowed under the FDA's emergency use authorizations. Cuomo said he hoped that the inauguration of President Joe Biden means that the federal government will revamp its coronavirus pandemic response and send more doses to states.

COVID-19 mutations rapidly appearing; U.S. surpasses 400,000 deaths

Cuomo said the vaccination process has sped up but is still too slow. At its current pace, vaccinating every New Yorker who wants the shots will drag well into 2022.

The governor said he is concerned that the U.S. is playing "mutation roulette," meaning that the virus that causes COVID-19 could mutate into a vaccine-resistant strain even well before the whole state is vaccinated. If that happens, he said, the country would have to start the process all over again.

Mayor: Appointments canceled for 23,000 New Yorkers due to lack of vaccine

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city had to cancel 23,000 appointments for people awaiting their first dose because of a lack of supply. De Blasio wants the city to be able to use doses that are designated as second shots for use as first shots instead. That would require permission from the state and feds.

