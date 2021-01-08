Cuomo: NY expanding vaccine eligibility, accelerating distribution

article

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that New York is expanding the network of facilities that can distribute the COVID-19 vaccine and expressed his frustration with the speed of the distribution of the vaccine so far during a press conference on Friday.

Beginning Monday, the state will begin scheduling vaccinations for people in Phase 1b, which includes people over the age of 75, education workers, first responders like police officers and firefighters, public transit workers and public safety workers. However, health care workers in Phase 1a will remain a priority.

Cuomo also said that the state is looking to add a new distribution network for the vaccine to speed up vaccinations. The network would begin next week and would include 500 pharmacies around the state.

"Without increased supply we expect it will take 14 weeks to vaccinate the Phase 1a and 1b groups. That would take us to April 16," Cuomo said in a tweet. "We MUST continue being cautious."

Advertisement

Cuomo also announced Friday that an additional 18,832 people had tested positive for coronavirus and another 161 New Yorkers had died as a result of the virus.