Cuomo gives go-ahead for NYC to enter Phase 2 of reopening June 22

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave the go-ahead to New York City to enter stage two of reopening on June 22. The governor made the announcement Friday during his last, scheduled daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

Phase Two would mean being able to sit outside at a restaurant and eat once again, in-store retail shopping, car dealerships beginning operations, and hair salons, barbershops, and offices all reopening, all with reduced capacity.

Earlier this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio had been at odds with the governor after saying that no decision had been made.

"It's a day-to-day discussion," De Blasio said. "We want to come to a decision with the state as quickly as possible."

He wanted to wait to see if there was a spike in coronavirus cases after the recent protests over the death of George Floyd.

The official coronavirus death toll includes at least 24,600 statewide and at least an additional 2,600 deaths in New York City, though officials have said the actual death toll is likely much higher. The number of deaths reported each day by state hospitals and nursing homes reached a peak of at least 800 in April.

Cuomo has urged New Yorkers to keep wearing masks and adhering to social distancing guidelines despite the gradual reopening. And he warned that he could reimpose restrictions if residents fail to follow those rules.

“New York City, do what every other region has done so far,” Cuomo said.

“Local governments have to be responsible and do their job,” he added.

New York has now tested over 3 million people for COVID-19, and more than 385,100 — about 12% — have tested positive.

Cuomo has divided the state up into 10 regions that have all begun to lift some restrictions on businesses and communities imposed in March to prevent a catastrophic surge in hospitalizations.

With the Associated Press.