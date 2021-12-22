Cruise ship COVID cases force passengers to quarantine in NYC

article

Ten passengers of the Queen Mary 2 were forced off of the ship in New York City to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 during the trip from England. The cruise line said that all passengers were vaccinated and were tested before the trip began.

It was unclear when the positive tests took place but Cunard called the tests "routine."

The Queen Mary arrived in New York City Monday, carrying 1,473 guests.

The 10 passengers with COVID-19 are being forced to isolate themselves in hotel rooms in New York City.

In a statement to FOX 5 News Cunard said: "Whilst the guests who have tested positive have disembarked, in line with approved protocols, all guests remaining on board will be tested again in the coming days."

The ship has left to continue its itinerary. It will spend several days in the Caribbean, including visiting several ports.

Cunard says the guests forced into quarantine in New York City will be able to rejoin the ship on Jan. 3 for the trip back to England if they test negative.

NYC covid cases have risen as a covid surge has hit the city.

The Queen Mary is far from the only cruise ship with coronavirus problems.

At least 48 people onboard Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas" tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The ship docked in Miami last weekend with 6,091 people on board.

Earlier in December, Ten people aboard the Norwegian Breakaway ship approaching New Orleans tested positive for COVID-19. The ship had made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico.

