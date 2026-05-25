Crocodile bites zookeeper at Bronx Zoo

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The Brief A Bronx Zoo employee was bitten on the arm by a small freshwater crocodile on Sunday. According to zoo authorities, the reptile nipped the zookeeper after the worker accidentally slipped while cleaning the enclosure. The worker did not sustain serious injuries but was transported for medical attention.



A Bronx Zoo worker is recovering after being bitten by a crocodile over the weekend.

What we know:

The incident happened while a zookeeper was cleaning a habitat that houses a small freshwater crocodile.

When the worker slipped, zoo officials say the reptiles nipped his arm.

The worker was not seriously injured, but was transported for medical evaluation.

What we don't know:

The zoo has yet to release any further details.