Crocodile bites zookeeper at Bronx Zoo
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BRONX, NY - A Bronx Zoo worker is recovering after being bitten by a crocodile over the weekend.
What we know:
The incident happened while a zookeeper was cleaning a habitat that houses a small freshwater crocodile.
When the worker slipped, zoo officials say the reptiles nipped his arm.
The worker was not seriously injured, but was transported for medical evaluation.
What we don't know:
The zoo has yet to release any further details.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Bronx Zoo.