COVID cases in NJ jump nearly 60% in one day, shattering record

COVID is on the surge in the Garden State.

New Jersey is reporting 15,482 cases as of Thursday, once again shattering the state record.

The number represents a stunning increase of 59% from Wednesday and a 126% increase from Tuesday.

On Wednesday, hospitalizations in the state reached 2,241, a 7% increase from the day before.

COVID has hit major officials in the state as well, with the Mayors of two of the state's biggest cities testing positive.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he has contracted COVID but does not have symptoms.

Meanwhile, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka revealed that he also tested positive and is also asymptomatic.

According to the latest data, omicron has become the dominant version of the coronavirus in the United States, and accounted for 73% of new infections last week.