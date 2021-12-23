Expand / Collapse search

COVID cases in NJ jump nearly 60% in one day, shattering record

By FOX 5 NY Staff
New Jersey
COVID is surging in the Garden State, with New Jersey reporting 15,482 cases today, shattering the state record once again.

The number represents a stunning increase of 59% from Wednesday and a 126% increase from Tuesday.

On Wednesday, hospitalizations in the state reached 2,241, a 7% increase from the day before. 

COVID has hit major officials in the state as well, with the Mayors of two of the state's biggest cities testing positive.

Christmas services during omicron surge

With COVID cases surging, the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine is once again moving its Christmas services online.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he has contracted COVID but does not have symptoms. 

Meanwhile, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka revealed that he also tested positive and is also asymptomatic. 

According to the latest data, omicron has become the dominant version of the coronavirus in the United States, and accounted for 73% of new infections last week. 