COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York on the rise again

Federal and state health officials are sounding the alarm as COVID-19 appears to be staging a resurgence.

While the current numbers remain relatively low compared to the peak of the pandemic, the New York State Department of Health has reported an uptick in COVID-19 hospital admissions. Experts are attributing the uptick to a combination of increased travel and an intense heat wave that has driven people indoors.

"I think we should be vigilant, but not panic," said Doctor Danielle Ompad, an epidemiologist at the NYU School of Global Public Health. "For right now, I would suggest that people just kind of pay attention, keep their eye on things. If you are at high risk for complications from COVID because you have some preexisting conditions, long COVID, then you might want to consider wearing a mask in crowds."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified a new variant, EG.5, as a major contributor to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Health experts say EG.5 is highly contagious, increasing the likelihood of transmission, but it does not appear to be more virulent in terms of severity of illness.

Experts are advising people who might be vulnerable to wear a mask when in a crowded indoor space. Others should make sure they are up to date on vaccinations and boosters and test themselves if they feel sick.