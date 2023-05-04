Councilman Dupré 'Doitall' Kelly celebrates Newark's hip hop history in battle rap event

"When people don't understand something they push it away, but this is 50 years, it's time to understand what's going on," — Councilman Dupré Kelly, DoItAll

Newark, New Jersey, has a rich history in the hip hop world, with famous rappers like Redman, Naughty By Nature, Queen Latifah, Wyclef, and Lords of the Underground hailing from the city.

On Thursday, May 4th, the Newark Museum of Art will host the Art After Dark: Battle of the Wards event, a unique freestyle rap competition that celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

"Hip hop is the only culture that can make something that not hot, hot." — Councilman Dupré Kelly, DoItAll

The event is in collaboration with Community Advisory Board Member and Newark West Ward Councilman Dupré "DoItAll" Kelly, who is a member of the legendary hip hop group Lords of the Underground and the first platinum-selling hip hop artist to win elected office in America.

The Battle of the Wards will feature five emcees and five visual artists, each representing one of Newark's five wards.

Rapper turned councilman

Newark West Ward Councilman Dupré Kelly also known as DoItAll is a platinum-selling emcee that rose to fame with the golden-age rap group Lords of the Underground.

Kelly said a conversation he had with the late legend Tupac Shakur, inspired him to run for office. Kelly said Tupac told him, "we might have to do something we don't want to do, run for office."

Kelly also talked working with younger artists on perfecting their craft. He expressed the importance of working with younger artists because often times their messages get misconstrued.

"How can you tell them what to say and how to say it? You just have to be there and direct them and that's what hip hop is doing," Kelly said.

"The Battle of the Wards is a way for visual and performing artists – emcees to be specific – of each of our great city's five wards to compete in a positive and healthy way," says Kelly. "The winner in each category will receive a trophy, and the council member of the winning ward will hang the championship belt in his or her office for one year until the next Battle of the Wards."

Newark-based rapper Kellz Merlin will represent the West Ward in the competition, while Boogs 60 from the North Ward, Nikelito from the South Ward, Aytiem from the East Ward, and Aaisha Truth from the Central Ward will also compete for the title of best emcee in Newark.

The five visual artists competing in the Battle of the Wards are Chris 'Cent' Reyes from the North Ward, Malik Whitaker from the South Ward, Avery Nice from the East Ward, Suliman Onque from the West Ward, and Sunah Nash from the Central Ward.

Events like the Battle of the Wards are important in fostering a sense of community among residents of Newark. "competition can build up who you are deep down inside, and when you connect with other people from around the different wards, you're less likely to start problems with them or get into trouble with them," said Kelly.

Merlin agrees, stating that events like these bring people together. "Events like these, as they continue, they'll bring the artists together and subsequently the people as well," said Merlin.

Newark's musical legacy

The Battle of the Wards promises to showcase Newark's musical and artistic legacy while providing a platform for talented emcees and artists to display their skills and creativity. The winners of each category will receive a trophy, and the councilmember of the winning ward will hang the championship belt in his or her office for one year.

The Art After Dark: Battle of the Wards event is set to take place at the Newark Museum of Art, where attendees will determine which two local artists have the talent to win the grand prize in each category.

The event promises to be an exciting showcase of Newark's rich history, culture, and musical legacy, as well as a platform for talented emcees and artists to display their skills and creativity while fostering a sense of community among residents of different wards

For more information visit www.newarkmuseumofart.org