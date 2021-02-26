Coronavirus relief package nears vote in Congress

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package known as the American Rescue Plan that the House was expected to vote on — and pass — on Friday contains goodies for New York.

According to estimates released by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, the state government will get $12.7 billion. The New York City government stands to receive $5.6 billion, Maloney says.

The MTA says it expects to receive $8 billion in aid. The agency has seen ridership tumble during the pandemic as customers became hesitant to use mass transit.

Many Americans will receive $1,400 checks as part of the relief plan.

As of now, there is also a $15 federal minimum wage included. But that provision is on life support. Thursday night, the Senate parliamentarian said wage provision will have to be stripped out of the Senate bill if, as Democrats expect it to be, the bill is to be passed by a simple majority vote.

A bill is planned to be on President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature before March 14, 2021, when enhanced unemployment benefits are set to expire.