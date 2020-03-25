Coronavirus cases in NJ surge to over 4,000; deaths reach 62

article

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced 736 new coronavirus cases in the state and 18 more deaths, bringing the totals to 4,402 cases and 62 deaths.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Murphy said that the state is working hard to spread out the number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey, but also said that the growth rate of cases in the state currently matches New York, and that northern New Jersey will likely see a peak of cases in 14-21 days.

Murphy also announced that a drive-thru testing center would be opening Thursday in Newark's Weequahic Park for Essex County residents. A drive-through facility for Passaic County residents opened Wednesday at William Paterson University.

In Essex, appointments are mandatory, according to a statement from Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo. Residents should go to the county's website to complete a screening form and make an appointment.

In Passaic, county residents must have a referral from a doctor, Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this week.

Advertisement

The testing centers join other facilities for county-only residents at Kean University in Union and Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus. There are two federally operated centers in Bergen and Monmouth counties for residents statewide.

Officials in Camden County in southern New Jersey have said they plan to open a testing center soon.

Murphy also expanded the kinds of businesses that are permitted to operate while the state's COVID-19 emergency orders are in place. The list of businesses considered essential now includes:

Mobile phone retail and repair shops

Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair

Livestock feed stores

Nurseries and garden centers

Farming equipment stores

The list also includes groceries and supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.

Finally, Murphy said that a hotline for New Jersey workers to report employers for making them come into work despite the COVID-19 emergency declaration got so many calls that it crashed the system.

Murphy said that instead of the number, the state has set up a website form for workers to report any potential violations of an executive order calling on residents to stay at home.

Murphy has called on firms to let employees work from home.

“The very fact there were so many complaints, in itself is a concern and problem. We are not making polite suggestions to your firm. Everybody needs to follow this order.”

With the Associated Press.