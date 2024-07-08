Argentina vs Canada Copa América 2024 at MetLife Stadium: What to know

Argentina will take on Canada in the 2024 Copa América semifinal on Tuesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Parking lots open at 3 p.m., while gates open at 6 p.m. The stadium is located eight miles west of midtown Manhattan, and is bordered by major roadways, including the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 3.

Public transportation is also available from NJ Transit and Coach USA.

Argentina vs Canada Copa América 2024

Canada advanced to the semifinals of its first Copa América with a victory over Venezuela. The Canadians won 4-3 on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw in the quarterfinals.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 27: Metlife Stadium before a Copa America 2024 Group C match between Bolivia and Uruguay at MetLife Stadium on June 27, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The victory earned 48th-ranked Canada a rematch with Lionel Messi and Argentina, the world No. 1 and defending Copa América champion. Argentina beat Canada 2-0 in a group-play opener.

Colombia vs Uruguay Copa América 2024

Meanwhile, Colombia will take on Uruguay in the other semifinal match on Wednesday, also at 8 p.m.

Uruguay advanced with a 4-2 victory over Brazil on penalty kicks after the teams played to a scoreless draw. For Columbia, Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz scored goals during a dominant first half to spark the country over Panama 5-0 in the quarterfinals.

Both games can be seen on Fox Sports 1.

Copa América MetLife tickets

For tickets, click HERE.

Prepaid parking is also available. Click HERE for more information.

MetLife Stadium events

For more events at MetLife Stadium, click HERE.

Euro 2024 schedule

Meanwhile, at the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship, Spain plays France on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and Netherlands plays England on Wednesday, also at 3 p.m.

Both games will be on FOX. The winners will face off in the final, scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m.

For more information, click HERE.