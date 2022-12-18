Convicted sex offender arrested after attempting to illegally enter US from Mexico

article

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested an undocumented person after they attempted to illegally enter the U.S. from Mexico. Officials say the person had a prior sexual offense conviction.

The incident occurred Monday around 10:16 p.m. when agents apprehended two people who illegally entered the United States three miles east of Calexico Port of Entry. Officials say they were located around one mile north of the U.S./Mexico border.

Agents say the people did not possess the proper documentation to be legally present in the United States. The people were placed under arrest and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

Record checks revealed one of the people had a previous conviction for a sexual offense and was previously ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge.

The person will be facing federal charges.

Since Oct. 1, 2022, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and/or removed four people with prior sexual offense charges.