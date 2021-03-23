Construction worker killed in Orange County trench collapse

article

A construction worker was killed when a trench collapsed on him while he was working in a residential development in the Orange County community of Woodbury, police said.

The 43-year-old worker was digging in a 10-foot ditch on Monday when the walls of the trench collapsed burying him, said the Woodbury police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not released pending family notification.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Police said there was no trench safety box in place. The accident was under investigation.

With the Associated Press