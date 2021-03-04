Connecticut to ease some COVID-19 restrictions

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday that the state would be easing some of its COVID-19 restrictions.

Beginning Friday, March 4, all capacity limits will be eliminated for restaurants, retail, libraries, personal services, indoor recreation, gyms/fitness centers, museums, aquariums, zoos, offices, and houses of worship.

Social and recreational gatherings at private residences may now have as many as 25 people if held indoors, and 100 if held outdoors. Similar gatherings at commercial venues may not have 100 people if held indoors and 200 if held outdoors.

All sports will be allowed to practice and compete, and all sports tournaments will be allowed, subject to guidance from the Department of Public Health.

Lamont stressed what while some of the restrictions are being eased, protocols related to face coverings, social distancing, and cleaning measures are being maintained.

Bars that only serve beverages will continue to remain closed in the state, while an 11 p.m. closing time remains in place for events at venues, restaurants, and entertainment. Indoor theaters can continue to operate at a 50% capacity.

"While it is encouraging to see the number of cases in our state gradually going down and people getting vaccinated at rates that are among the highest in the nation, we need to continue taking this virus seriously to mitigate its spread as much as possible," Governor Lamont said in a statement. "Please continue to wear face coverings in public and when around other people outside of your households, maintain social distancing, and keep washing your hands and cleaning surfaces. Connecticut has made tremendous strides to combat this pandemic, and we don’t want to lose the progress that we’ve made."