Connecticut police dog gets bulletproof vest

A police dog that serves with the Connecticut State Police now has body armor for protection on the job.

The dog named Nash received the bullet- and stab-resistant vest courtesy of a donation from Vested Interest in K9s , a nonprofit that outfits working dogs throughout the United States with protective vests and other equipment, police said.

Nash's custom-fitted vest is made in the United States, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 4,500 vests to police and other working dogs since 2009.\

