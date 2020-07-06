Connecticut pauses Phase 3 of reopening

article

Connecticut officials said they are pausing Phase 3 reopening in the state indefinitely after seeing coronavirus spikes in several other states.

"I look at Arizona, I look at Florida, and in this case, I look at Texas and we're sort of reverting to the mean," Governor Ned Lamont said. "We never opened our bars and they are going back and closing down their bars."

The state will keep a limit of 25 people at inside events and 100 at outside gatherings.

Restaurant capacities will stay at 50 percent.

Even with the pause, state campgrounds will reopen on July 8, 2020.

Connecticut had 259 new coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend. Only 3 people died in the past 3 days in the state.

"We're just erring on the side of caution," Lamont said.