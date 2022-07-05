Connecticut reports 1st case of monkeypox

Connecticut health officials announced the state's first monkeypox case since the U.S. outbreak of the viral disease began this spring.

The patient, who is a man in his 40s and lives in New Haven County, was not hospitalized. He is in isolation, the state's Department of Public Health said in a news release .

The department believes the overall risk to Connecticut residents is low but expects more cases to arise.

"The United States is currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak, and there will likely be additional cases in Connecticut in the weeks ahead," Dr. Manisha Juthani, the public health commissioner, said in a statement. "Monkeypox can spread through close prolonged contact with an infected person. This might include coming into contact with skin lesions, or body fluids, sharing clothes or other materials that have been used by an infected person, or inhaling respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact."

In May, cases began emerging in Europe and the United States. Many of those who contracted the virus had traveled internationally.

Monkeypox Symptoms

Monkeypox begins as a rash or sores that can look like pimples or blisters. These bumps can appear all over the body — including your face, hands, feet, mouth, genitals or anus — and can become infected.

The symptoms usually start between a week to two weeks after exposure but may not appear for up to 21 days. The sickness can last from two to four weeks with flu-like symptoms including fever, chills, fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, headache, and body aches and pains — like a weaker version of smallpox.

"Over the past month, DPH has raised awareness of monkeypox among higher risk populations, alerted and educated local medical professionals, and informed local health departments throughout the state to monitor for cases," the Department of Public Health said in its release. "For Connecticut residents that are concerned about fever, swollen glands, and a new rash, please contact your health care provider for evaluation."

With The Associated Press.