Conn. mask mandate in schools should end Feb. 28, governor recommends

Governor Ned Lamont is recommending that statewide mask mandates that are in effect as part of the state’s COVID-19 safety protocols end on Feb. 28 for schools and childcare centers.

"We now have the tools to keep us safe," he said at a Monday afternoon livestream address.

He said individual districts and centers will have the ability to require them on their own.

"Each and every mayor and superintendent can make their own decision," the governor said.

Lamont is seeking permission from state lawmakers to put mask mandates back in place if conditions deteriorate.

Connecticut has not had a statewide mask mandate for a long period of time but had kept mask mandates in schools since the start of the school year last fall.

Earlier in the day, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will lift the state's school and childcare mask mandates starting on March, 7, 2022.

Both governors have cited dramatic declines in COVID-19 cases as a reason for ending the mandates.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to release new mask guidance on Wednesday.