NJ to drop school mask mandate for students and staff

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey will reportedly announce Monday that he is lifting his state’s school mask mandate for students and employees.

His announcement is expected at a 1:00 p.m. COVID-19 briefing in Trenton, according to the NY Times.

The change will take effect the second week of March as temperatures get milder and ventilation becomes possible, Murphy told the paper.



The Democratic governors in New York and Connecticut have foreshadowed in recent days that they may lift school mask mandates, too.

Individual districts could still require masks if mandates get lifted.

New Jersey has required masks in schools since September 2020 after reopening following a four-month lockdown.



COVID numbers continue to move in an encouraging direction. New York State reported a positivity rate on Saturday of 3.5 percent, the lowest since Omicron became a variant of concern.

