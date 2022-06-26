Coney Island's iconic Cyclone roller coaster turns 95

Coney Island's iconic Cyclone roller coaster celebrated its 95th birthday on Sunday with a big bash at Luna Park.

Cake and dancers were on hand to help celebrate the festivities.

The first 95 guests to line up for Sunday's celebration got to ride the rollercoaster for free.

The Cyclone opened to the public on June 26, 1927, and is one of the oldest still-operational roller coasters in the United States.

The coaster was declared a New York City designated landmark in 1988 and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.