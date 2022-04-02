Coney Island's Luna Park reopens

Coney Island's beloved Luna Park reopened Saturday to gorgeous blue skies and excited crowds, as this year marks the 95th anniversary of the iconic Cyclone wooden rollercoaster.

To mark the occasion, the first 95 people to take a ride on the rollercoaster were able to ride for free.

This year, visitors can expect to see three new attractions at Luna Park, including a water ride.

"By Memorial Day, we will have one rollercoaster intertwined with another ride and a 50-foot rope's course," said Alessandro Zamperla, President and CEO of Central Amusement International, which operates Luna Park. "And always in the context of looking at the ocean. But then with the backdrop is the skyline of the city."

The amusement park is a New York City staple, with a heritage stretching back over 130 years.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters