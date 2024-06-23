Con Edison, utility workers reach tentative deal averting strike

article

Following extensive negotiations, the union representing Con Edison utlity workers has reached a new tentative agreement on a 4-year collective bargaining deal with the utility company, averting a strike.

"We are pleased to announce that after extensive negotiations, UWUA Local 1-2 has tentatively agreed to the terms of a new 4-year collective bargaining agreement with Con Edison. This agreement reflects the hard work and dedication of both parties to reach an agreement that benefits all. Moreover, this agreement would not be possible without the unwavering support of the rank and file," the union said in a statement on its webpage.

The deal was reached Sunday morning after the workers' contract expired at midnight.

The union says the new deal includes a wage increase, an enhanced medical plan, an upgraded wage acceleration plan, and increased operational agreements.

Utility workers now have to ratify the agreement, which is expected to happen in the coming days.