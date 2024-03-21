NYC subway crime: Group of 13 attack, rob teen in Columbus Circle station

The NYPD is searching for at least 13 suspects they say mugged a 19-year-old on Thursday.

The man was standing on the northbound "D" train platform at the 59th Street Columbus Circle subway station when the group approached him.

The group snatched the man's coat, sneakers, and cellphone and left the station.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Officials are still looking for the suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Subway crime remains a top concern for New York City riders.

Rising crime and homelessness in the subway system has sparked increasing debate as the city continues to seek ways to deal with the problem.

This week, a Queens LIRR rider was slashed in the face on the train.

Two men exchanged words and then one man followed the other, took out a box cutter, and started slashing him.

The video footage showed riders stunned to silence.

Last week, a man was shot in the head during rush hour inside a Brooklyn subway station.

The pair exchanged words, and the encounter turned physical.

Screams could be heard from riders trapped inside the train as the incident unfolded.

Last week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she was deploying around 750 members of the National Guard, as well as 250 state troopers to help keep the city's subway system safe.

According to NYPD statistics, crime in the nation's largest transit system is up 13.2% overall this year.

After a 45% increase in subway crime in January, the NYPD flooded the system with an additional 1,000 officers in February.

The NYPD says it is deploying officers in different places on a daily basis to maintain the visibility they say will drive crime down further.

Governor Kathy Hochul has renewed her calls to deploy more resources to help combat crime throughout the subways and the city.