Queens LIRR rider slashed in the face on train: Video

A Queens LIRR rider was slashed in the face during an assault on a train on Monday, according to the NYPD.

The video footage shows how stunned passengers were. There were three people involved. One person was pulling the suspect off the victim while passengers kept their distance.

A confrontation between a 27-year-old man and a 32-year-old man turned violent when the older man reportedly used a box cutter to slash the younger man's face, officials said. Two off-duty NYPD officers responded to the case.

Police said the 32-year-old man, Benneth Ekqegbalu, was charged with assault.

The incident happened on the 3:22 p.m. train from Grand Central to Far Rockaway. The MTA said the train was held for about 50 minutes at Locust Manor while police and EMS investigated.

There were no other delays on the branch.

The alleged attacker was taken into custody, and charges are pending. The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

"Weapons have no place on trains, and we are grateful for the rapid response of NYPD officers who kept passengers safe and arrested the perpetrator," MTA spokesperson Meghan Keegan said.