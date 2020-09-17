Colin Kaepernick Nike jersey sells out, ex-QB says No. 7 a 'symbol'

article

Colin Kaepernick said Thursday upon the release of his all-black Nike jersey that his No. 7 has come to mean more than just a number he had when he played for the San Francisco 49ers.

Nike released the second version of the Icon Jersey on Thursday and it sold out quickly.

“Four years ago, I took a knee to protest against systemic racism and social injustice. It was that day that the number on my jersey would come to represent something greater than football, something greater than me,” the free-agent NFL quarterback wrote on Instagram.

“Since then, the number 7 jersey has become a symbol for advancing the liberation and well-being of Black & Brown communities. Thank you for staying True.”

Advertisement

Nike said in a statement that the jersey paid “homage to the anniversary of Kaepernick seeking what’s true.”

The jersey features “True to 7” stitched on the inside collar and Kaepernick’s afro logo on the tag in the front of the jersey.

The jersey was selling for $150 but apparently had sold out within minutes of Nike putting it on the store website.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He created a firestorm that year when he decided to protest racial injustice during the national anthem. He left the 49ers before the 2017 season and has yet to sign with a team.

Kaepernick had accused NFL owners in a lawsuit of blackballing him and later settled with the league. He had a workout last year in front of a few scouts after nixing the NFL-backed showcase over a waiver dispute. He still remains out of the league.