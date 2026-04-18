Cold in April: NYC to swing from summer heat to chilly 50s in sudden forecast flip

The Brief A major temperature swing is coming to the East Coast after days of record heat. DC, NYC and Philadelphia could see temperatures drop by 20 to 40 degrees within days. Some areas may face chilly rain and near-freezing overnight lows early next week.



One week it feels like summer, the next it is back to coats. That is exactly what is about to happen across the Northeast. You know the drill.

A sharp weather shift is set to bring a sudden cooldown across the East Coast following an unusual stretch of summer-like heat.

NYC to swing from summer heat to chilly 50s in sudden forecast flip

What we know:

A strong cold front is expected to move through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast starting Sunday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Cities along the I-95 corridor, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City, recently experienced near-record or record-breaking warmth, with highs approaching 90 degrees.

FOX Weather reports temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s and 50s across much of the region by early next week, marking a sharp drop from recent conditions.

Forecast high temperatures on Monday. (FOX Weather)

Washington, D.C.

Temperatures in the D.C. area are expected to drop sharply from the 80s into the 40s and 50s, bringing a quick return to cooler spring conditions.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia could see one of the biggest swings, with overnight lows potentially dipping close to freezing, raising the risk of frost.

New York City

New York City is expected to feel the abrupt cooldown as well, with highs falling below average and cooler, breezy conditions settling in early next week.

East temperature slump in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

What's next:

The colder pattern is expected to linger into early next week before temperatures gradually rebound later in the month.