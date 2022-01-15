Coastal storm to bring snow, strong winds, heavy rain to tri-state

Bone-chilling temperatures froze the region Sunday morning ahead of a winter storm expected to bring snow, strong winds, and widespread heavy rain to the area during the evening.

Daytime hours will be dry, and any precipitation will not begin until well after sunset on Sunday evening, with rain and snow slowly spreading north, beginning in southern New Jersey.

New York City and the surrounding suburbs will likely see less than an inch of snowfall, while island areas like Western Passaic, Orange, and Putnam Counties could see between two and four inches of snow.

Credit: NWS Forecast Office New York, NY (@NWSNewYorkNY on Twitter)

Any snow, however, will be followed by heavy rainfall. Totals will range between 1 and 1.5 inches across the region and may cause minor flooding in some areas with poor drainage.

Credit: NWS Forecast Office New York, NY (@NWSNewYorkNY on Twitter)

The storm will also bring strong, potentially damaging winds across the area, with gusts of up to 55 miles per hour along the coast and over 60 miles per hour on eastern Long Island and in southeast Connecticut. Power outages are a possibility, and numerous downed tree limbs should be expected.

Credit: NWS Forecast Office New York, NY (@NWSNewYorkNY on Twitter)

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for much of New York City and northeastern New Jersey, while Long Island, Connecticut, and parts of Westchester County are under a Costal Flood Warning. 2-3 foot surges are possible as a result of the storm, causing moderate to locally major coastal flood impacts for vulnerable coastal communities. High tide Monday morning could also make the situation worse in some areas.